Jackson (ankle), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas, was on the floor for Friday's morning shootaround, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

While Jackson's presence on the court would seem to be an encouraging sign, he still appears to be week-to-week while he recovers from a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, which he sustained in Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks. Before going down with the injury, Jackson was in the midst of a career-best season, and over his last 10 appearances, he had averaged 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals across 30.7 minutes per contest. Santi Aldama (calf) has missed the Grizzlies' last two games, but when healthy, he'll likely step in as Jackson's main replacement as the team's starting power forward.