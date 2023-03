Jackson logged 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 win over the Warriors.

Jackson was dominant in the victory, tying his season-high scoring mark with a strong shooting effort from the field. The big man didn't compromise his defensive effort, swatting four shots for the second straight night. Jackson has been on a roll over his past three games, averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per contest.