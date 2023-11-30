Jackson ended with 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, six blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 victory over the Jazz.

Jackson blocked a season-high six shots Wednesday, scoring at least 20 points for just the second time in the past five games. It's been a rough start to the season for Jackson who currently sits just inside the top 90 in standard leagues. He has blocked nine shots in the past two games, and managers will be hoping this is the start of him turning things around.