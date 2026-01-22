Jackson finished Wednesday's 124-122 loss to the Hawks with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

This was a mild effort from Jackson as the Grizzlies dropped to 18-24 on the season. With Memphis eyeing a potential rebuild and a Ja Morant trade, a lot of eyes will be on Jackson in the coming weeks. If the Grizzlies make him available, he could net a serious return for his two-way upside.