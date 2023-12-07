Jackson had 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and four blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 win over the Pistons.

While Desmond Bane erupted for a career-high 49 points in Wednesday's win, Jackson continued to dominate on the defensive end with four of the Grizzlies' eight blocks in the game. He also led the Grizzlies starters with a plus-14 point differential. Jackson registered at least two blocks in four of his last five appearances and has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games.