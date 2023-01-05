Jackson ended with 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 victory over the Hornets.

The fifth-year forward continued his defensive dominance, recording multiple blocks for the eighth straight game and the 11th time in the last 13 contests. Over that latter stretch, Jackson is averaging a massive 3.3 rejections a game along with 13.8 points, 5.9 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor.