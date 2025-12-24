Jackson ended Tuesday's 137-128 victory over Utah with 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.

The 26-year-old forward was productive once again, scoring more than 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games while recording multiple steals or blocks, or both, for the eighth time in nine December contests. On the month, Jackson is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 threes.