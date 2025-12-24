Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Three rejections against Jazz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson ended Tuesday's 137-128 victory over Utah with 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes.
The 26-year-old forward was productive once again, scoring more than 20 points for the fourth time in the last five games while recording multiple steals or blocks, or both, for the eighth time in nine December contests. On the month, Jackson is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 threes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-doubles with three swats•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Logs season-high 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Struggles offensively in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Season-low seven points Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Nets season-high 27 points in win•