Jackson totaled 37 points (13-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 loss to Phoenix.

Jackson has made a name for himself in The Association as an elite rebounder and defensive presence, but he stood out as a scoring threat in this one. This 37-point output represented one of the best scoring performances of his entire career, and while he's not expected to carry the offense on a regular basis going forward, he has proven he can put up strong offensive numbers when called upon duty. Jackson is averaging 18.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.4 blocks per game over his last five contests.