Jackson logged 31 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during the Grizzlies' 116-112 loss to the Wizards on Sunday.

Jackson finished Sunday as the game's leading scorer, and it was the fifth time this season he blocked four or more shots. He entered Sunday's game averaging 18.0 points per game, but he has scored at least 21 points in six of his last seven outings and has shot 50.4 percent from the field over that pan (including 47.1 percent from three on 4.9 3PA/G). Jackson will look to build off his momentum against the 76ers on Tuesday.