Jackson said in a recent interview that his timetable for a return to playing "is not that far, believe me. It will probably sneak up on you," Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reports.

The Grizzlies have been quiet regarding Jackson's progress, but it sounds like a return isn't too far off. Once he does return, Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciuas are all candidates to see a reduced workload.