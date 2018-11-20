Jackson will remain in the starting lineup despite JaMychal Green (jaw) returning from injury, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed that Jackson will remain the starting power forward amidst speculation that Jackson may lose his starting role with the return of Green, who was the preseason starter. Jackson has played well so far this season, and despite the fact that both players are likely to see a healthy dose of minutes, the time share with Green is worth monitoring going forward.