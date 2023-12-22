Jackson posted 21 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 116-103 win over Indiana.

Jackson led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while finishing as one of three Grizzlies with 20 or more points and ending two boards short of a double-double. Jackson has tallied at least 20 points and eight rebounds in five contests this season.