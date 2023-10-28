Jackson finished Friday's 108-104 loss to the Nuggets with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes.

He led the Grizzlies in scoring while also making his usual impressive impact on the defensive end. With Ja Morant (suspension) unavailable to begin the season and injuries hitting the frontcourt hard, Jackson should have a bigger role than ever at both ends of the court, and the 24-year-old could end up topping the career-best numbers he posted in 2022-23.