Jackson posted 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 96-87 loss to the Pelicans.

Jackson led all players in Monday's contest in scoring while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds with a trio of assists en route to ending as the lone player with 20 or more points. Jackson has surpassed the 20-point mark in 10 straight outings, adding five or more rebounds in five of those games.