Jackson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.
Jackson was considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, but he'll remain out as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. However, he returned to five-on-five action this week and seems to be trending in the right direction. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Pelicans, but he doesn't yet have a clear timetable to return.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Upgraded to doubtful•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Returns to 5-on-5 action•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Progressing well•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Progressing well, still no 5-on-5•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Remains on track during rehab•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Out 4-6 months with foot fracture•