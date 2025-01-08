Jackson (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Jackson is dealing with thigh soreness that could keep him out of action Thursday, and it would be his first missed game since Oct. 25 if he sits out. With Santi Aldama (ankle) also uncertain to play, Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke and Jay Huff would be candidates to take Jackson's place in Memphis' starting lineup against the Rockets if the star big man can't play.
