Jackson (knee) has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn left meniscus, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

It was announced Aug. 4 that Jackson suffered a torn meniscus and would be out for the remainder of the season. Without him, the Grizzlies were not able to hold onto a playoff spot and were eliminated during the play-in, losing to the Trail Blazers during the first game of a possible two. A firm timetable for Jackson's return has not been established, but it seems likely the big man will be ready in time for the 2020-21 season. Early estimates are that the campaign will begin sometime between January and March. In 2019-20, as a second-year player, he averaged 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists. Jackson also emerged as a legitimate three-point threat, hitting 2.5 per game at 39.4 percent.