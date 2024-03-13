Jackson (quadriceps) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Jackson continues to deal with a quadriceps injury and will likely be sidelined for the fifth time over Memphis' last eight games. In the middle of that stretch, Jackson appeared in three straight games, including a 30-point, 11-rebound, six-block effort versus Philadelphia on March 6. It's unclear if the talented big man suffered a setback or if the struggling Grizzlies are being cautious because they're out of the playoff chase.