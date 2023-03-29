Jackson (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Jackson will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set after totaling 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Magic. His absence is expected to be precautionary, so it's safe to assume Jackson will be back in action Friday during a rematch against the Clippers, though fantasy managers should still confirm that's the case when the initial injury report for that contest is released.