Coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday that there is a "good chance" Jackson (quadriceps) won't play again this season, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Memphis already being eliminated from the playoffs, it isn't surprising to see them shut down Jackson for the rest of the season with a right quadriceps injury. The 24-year-old big man will likely end 2023-24 averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.2 minutes across 66 appearances. While Jackson's block numbers decreased from 3.0 in his DPOY campaign to 1.6 this year, his 22.5 points per game were a career-high.