Jackson is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to low back soreness.

The Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so there's no point in risking some of their regular rotation members, and Jackson has been often been the second- or third-best player on the team throughout the season. The doubtful tag suggests Jackson might not play, however, and if that's the case, then Lamar Stevens, GG Jackson, Jay Huff and Vince Williams could see more minutes in the frontcourt.