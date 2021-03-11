Jackson's (knee) status will be updated again later this month or early next month, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jackson's absence will last a few more weeks at minimum, which isn't surprising given that the team revealed Wednesday that the big man has yet to take contact in practice. Fantasy managers will have to continue a wait-and-see approach with Jackson. At this point, however, it's important to check when your league's fantasy playoffs are and if Jackson would even be available for them.