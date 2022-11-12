Jackson (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Washington.

Jackson returned to five-on-five action earlier this week, suggesting he's nearing a return. Saturday's update hammers that home, with Jackson being upgraded from out to doubtful for the first time this season. From here on out, the Grizzlies will presumably take his status on a game-to-game basis, and fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if he returns within the next week. He'll presumably be eased into action and may rest back-to-backs early on. The big man's return will probably mean fewer minutes for players like Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Jake LaRavia and other frontcourt options. Last season, Jackson led the NBA in blocks per game (2.3) while also averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 27.3 minutes.