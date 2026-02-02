Jackson (quadriceps) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Jackson appears likely to return to action Monday after missing Saturday's loss to Minnesota. If the 26-year-old big man is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of GG Jackson, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Vince Williams. Over his last five outings, Jackson has averaged 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.6 minutes per contest.