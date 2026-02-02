Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (quadriceps) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jackson appears likely to return to action Monday after missing Saturday's loss to Minnesota. If the 26-year-old big man is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for the likes of GG Jackson, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Vince Williams. Over his last five outings, Jackson has averaged 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Officially out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Rips away season-high six steals•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong effort in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Chips in 17 points in loss•