Jackson tallied 24 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-15 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 win over the Pelicans.

Jackson had connected on just 36.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over Memphis' last two contests, but he turned in a more efficient performance Tuesday with star point guard Ja Morant back in the fold after completing his 25-game suspension to open the season. The veteran big man had been maintaining a usage rate north of 28 percent for the season heading into Tuesday, but Jackson's 26.6 percent rate against the Pelicans didn't represent too significant of a downturn. The Grizzlies should have enough touches to go around for Morant, Jackson and Desmond Bane for all players to deliver strong numbers, though Jackson's ceiling as a scorer may be a bit lower now that Morant is back in the picture.