Jackson closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Jackson returned following a two-game absence but was impressive on both ends of the court, filling out the stat sheet and keeping his remarkable scoring run alive. Jackson has now scored at least 15 points in all but one of his appearances since the beginning of January while also doing it in 25 consecutive games. He's averaging 24.6 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field in that 25-game stretch.