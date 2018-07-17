Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Will not play Monday

Jackson has been ruled out of Monday's summer league semifinal game against the Trail Blazers to rest, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Jackson has played in eight games this summer, so the Grizzlies are sitting him for precautionary reasons. Jackson has had a strong summer thus far, averaging 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over 24.4 minutes. The rookie's status for the championship, should the Grizzlies make it, is unknown at this time.