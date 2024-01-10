Jackson (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Jackson was downgraded from questionable to doubtful prior to warmups, and now he's officially out along with Santi Aldama (knee). The Grizzlies will be thin up front, so Bismack Biyombo and Xavier Tillman could see significant workloads. There's also a possibility of smaller lineup combinations. Jackson's next chance to play will be Friday versus the Clippers.