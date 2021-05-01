Jackson (injury management) is off the injury report for Saturday's contest against the Magic.
As expected, following a one-game absence due to rest, Jackson will return to the court Saturday. He's come off the bench for each of his first four appearances and has averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists in 22.0 minutes.
