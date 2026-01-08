Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Will play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (illness) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Jackson is feeling a little under the weather, but he'll power through and get out there for Wednesday's game. He should see some more offense coming his way with Ja Morant (calf) unavailable, so make sure you've got Jackson active.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with illness•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Hits for team-high 25 in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Ties season high with 31 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 24, swats five shots in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Three rejections against Jazz•