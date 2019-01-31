Jackson (illness) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jackson was questionable heading into the matchup with Minnesota on Wednesday but is apparently cleared to participate. The rookie will keep his streak going of not missing a game yet this season, as he is currently the only Grizzly so far to have not missed a contest. Jackson will presumably start at the power-forward position Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories