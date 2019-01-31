Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Will play Wednesday
Jackson (illness) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Jackson was questionable heading into the matchup with Minnesota on Wednesday but is apparently cleared to participate. The rookie will keep his streak going of not missing a game yet this season, as he is currently the only Grizzly so far to have not missed a contest. Jackson will presumably start at the power-forward position Wednesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Strong scoring effort in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: One-dimensional performance in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Swats three shots•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Carries load in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 11 in win•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...