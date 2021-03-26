Jackson (knee) will make his return by the end of April, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The Grizzlies have been kicking the can down the road with Jackson's status all season, but it finally appears like we're getting something definitive. In a best-case scenario, Jackson might be able to play 20 games for the Grizzlies before the end of the year. However, for fantasy purposes, the bulk of that could be after the fantasy playoffs. Make sure to check your league's schedule before making a move to potentially add Jackson.