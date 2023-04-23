Jackson ended Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Jackson finished with one of his worst totals in recent memory, as he was unable to get anything going to begin the game. Jackson failed to score in the first half, and although he contributed 11 points and three rebounds in the third quarter, the Defensive Player of the Year's final stat line was his worst since his nine-point, eight-rebound total against the Clippers at the end of March.