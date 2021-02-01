The Grizzlies plan to "ramp up" Jackson's (knee) recovery "over the next month or so" as he works back from a torn meniscus, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphis reports.

Considering Jackson implied a few weeks ago that he was close to returning, this is not the most encouraging development from the Grizzlies, who appear content to take a longer-term approach with their young star. At this juncture, it's extremely unclear when Jackson could make his season debut, but it sounds like it will be at least a few more weeks until he's back in action.