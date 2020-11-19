Grizzlies executive Zach Kleiman revealed Thursday that Jackson (knee) will not be ready to play when the regular season begins, Mark Giannotto of the Memphis News reports.

Jackson underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus back in late-August, and while he's without a firm timetable, the implication is that the Grizzlies expect him to miss a decent chunk of time. Kleiman did not get into specifics, but he confirmed that the team does not expect Jackson to be ready "early in the season".