Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston due to right hip soreness.
It's unclear as to when Jackson picked up the injury, but the Grizzlies will sit him down for Sunday's action. With Xavier Tillman (knee) tagged as doubtful, look for Santi Aldama, Trey Jemison and Matthew Hurt to shoulder most of the workload at center.
