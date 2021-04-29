Jackson (injury management) will not play Friday against the Magic.
Friday's game comes on the front end of a back-to-back, so it's not overly surprising that Jackson will be sidelined. The 21-year-old power forward likely has a good chance to play Saturday against Orlando.
