Jackson (injury management) is unavailable Friday against the Kings.

Jackson had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes Thursday, but he won't play in the second half of the back-to-bac set. Memphis will be without all five starters plus Brandon Clark (thigh), so the reserves will run the show Friday.