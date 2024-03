Jackson has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right quad tendon soreness.

Jackson appeared in the Grizzlies' last three matchups, averaging 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. However, he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Lamar Stevens and Trey Jemison are candidates to see increased work against Portland.