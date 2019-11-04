Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Won't play Monday
Jackson (knee) will not play Monday against the Rockets, Anthony Sain of Sports Illustrated reports.
The good news is Jackson avoided any structural damage to his right knee, but the team will hold him out Monday night after he initially suffered a knee injury during Saturday's loss to Phoenix. Memphis is calling Jackson day-to-day, so consider him questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
