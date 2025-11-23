Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Won't play Saturday
Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jackson will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Nuggets. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Santi Aldama, John Konchar and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates for increased playing time.
