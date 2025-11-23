Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jackson will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Nuggets. With the 26-year-old sidelined, Santi Aldama, John Konchar and Olivier-Maxence Prosper are candidates for increased playing time.