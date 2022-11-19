Jackson will miss Sunday's game versus the Nets due to right foot injury management.
Jackson is returning from a relatively severe foot issue, so the team is taking it easy with him. Santi Aldama seems the likely candidate to replace Jackson in Sunday's starting five, while he will rest up for a potential return to action Tuesday against the Kings.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Leads with double-double outing•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Rusty in season debut•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Will start Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Making season debut Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Unavailable Sunday•