Jackson (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jonah Dylan of Memphis News reports.
JJJ's minutes will be absorbed by GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams and Lamar Stevens, with Aldama likely being the safest fantasy target out of that group. Jackson will miss Memphis' final game heading into the All-Star break, but he should be good to go for their next game on February 23 versus the Clippers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Likely out against Milwaukee•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Top scorer in 20-point outing•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Nears 30 points in balanced game•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Goes for 28 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Good to go Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Expected to be available Thursday•