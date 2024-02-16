Jackson (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Jonah Dylan of Memphis News reports.

JJJ's minutes will be absorbed by GG Jackson, Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams and Lamar Stevens, with Aldama likely being the safest fantasy target out of that group. Jackson will miss Memphis' final game heading into the All-Star break, but he should be good to go for their next game on February 23 versus the Clippers.