Jackson has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to right quad tendonitis.

Jackson missed three straight games due to a quad issue to start March, but he's appeared in three consecutive contests since then, including a 30-point, 11-rebound, six-block performance against the 76ers. However, he'll return to the sidelines for the front end of Memphis' back-to-back set, and he can be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup versus the Hornets.