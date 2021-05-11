Jackson (injury management) will not play Tuesday against the Mavericks.
Jackson went for 12 points, seven boards and four blocks in Monday's win over New Orleans, but he will get the night off in the second half of a back-to-back. He may also only be available for one half of the team's upcoming back-to-back games Thursday and Friday.
