Jackson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

The Grizzlies previously expressed optimism the 21-year-old would be able to return after the All-Star break, but he won't be available for the first game of the second half. Jackson has yet to play this season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in August. No setbacks have been reported for the young forward, so he could still end up making his season debut in the near future.