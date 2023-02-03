Jackson (thigh) will not take the floor Thursday against the Cavaliers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Jackson was labeled doubtful leading up to the contest, so it's not a surprise to see that the big man will indeed miss the tilt. Santi Aldama is set to replace him in the starting lineup Thursday, while Jackson will turn his sights toward Sunday against Toronto for his next opportunity to take the floor.
