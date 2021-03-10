Jackson (knee) has not been involved in live contact activity in practice over the past week, Peter Edmiston of The Athletic reports.

The Grizzlies have been as vague as possible when discussing Jackson's recovery, and his return timetable remains cloudy. Jackson himself said in January that his return "is not that far" and "will probably sneak up on you." That certainly hasn't been the case, so it's not clear if he was told differently or suffered a setback. Until the team comes out with something definitive, we'll have to continue guessing.