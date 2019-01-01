Stokes officially signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Stokes has spent six games in the G League this season, averaging 15.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and a combined 2.5 blocks/steals in 27.2 minutes. He also shot an impressive 60.0 percent from the field. The former 35th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Stokes will be looking to see his first NBA action since the 2016-17 campaign, where he played seven total minutes with the Nuggets.