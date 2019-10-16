Uthoff signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Uthoff has been a G League standout over the last two years with a few different teams and most recently played summer league with the Pistons. In signing with the Grizzlies this late in the preseason, it's likely he will ultimately be waived in an effort to get him to sign with the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

